Welcome to The EDU Ledger.com! We’ve moved from Diverse.
Welcome to The EDU Ledger! We’ve moved from Diverse: Issues In Higher Education.

Create a free The EDU Ledger account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Study: Catholic College Graduates Lead in Purpose, Well-Being, and Financial Success

Watson Headshot
Jamal Watson
Oct 20, 2025

As American higher education grapples with questions about its value and mission, a new study suggests Catholic colleges are succeeding where many institutions struggle: forming graduates who thrive not just professionally, but personally and spiritually.

Dr. Jason KingDr. Jason KingThe second annual Holistic Impact Report, released by the Center for Catholic Studies at St. Mary's University in partnership with YouGov, surveyed 2,000 college graduates and found that those who attended Catholic institutions consistently outperform their peers from secular colleges across multiple dimensions of well-being.

The findings challenge common assumptions about faith-based education. Catholic college graduates were not only more likely to view their careers as meaningful callings, they also demonstrated stronger financial outcomes, with 62% living in households earning $100,000 or more, compared to 52% of secular college graduates.

Perhaps most striking in an era of widespread student mental health concerns, Catholic college graduates reported significantly better outcomes in areas many campuses find challenging. They were 14% more likely to report a strong sense of belonging and 17% more likely to express satisfaction with their mental health.

"Catholic institutions appear to be doing this in ways that leave a lasting mark on graduates' sense of well-being and connection," said Dr. Jason King, Beirne Director and Chair of the Center for Catholic Studies at St. Mary's University.

The study also revealed that Catholic college graduates were 20% more likely to have volunteered in the past six months and 22% more likely to consider morality "extremely relevant" in their decision-making—patterns that have held steady or strengthened since the study's first year.

In a particularly relevant finding for today's polarized climate, Catholic college graduates were 12% more likely to say their courses encouraged dialogue across differing perspectives. This contradicts stereotypes about religious education fostering insularity.

"Catholic colleges stand out not for dogmatism but for cultivating openness rooted in faith and respect," King noted.

The research, which weighted responses across demographic factors to reflect the national population of college graduates, adds new dimensions to ongoing debates about the purpose of higher education. While much of the national conversation frames college primarily as a financial investment, the Holistic Impact Report suggests a more integrated approach yields broader benefits.

"When education is oriented toward meaning, service and ethics, graduates are not merely preparing for jobs, they are preparing for life," King said. "That kind of education explains why Catholic university graduates don't just do well in life's practical realities but also thrive in spiritual aspects."

St. Mary's University President Dr. Winston Erevelles pointed to the study's implications for the institution's educational model. 

"We know that Catholic higher education forms graduates who flourish in personal, professional and spiritual dimensions," he said. "They graduate with resilience, a sense of purpose and a commitment to community that the world urgently needs."

 

Suggested for You
Solange
Demographics
Solange Named First Scholar-in-Residence at USC Thornton School of Music
Highschool
Demographics
Fewer High School Students Aspire to Bachelor's Degrees, Hitting 20-Year Low
Participants of the National Institutes for Historically-Underserved Students (NIHUS) at Tougaloo College last May.
Demographics
Beyond Single Labels: How One Organization is Bridging Higher Education's Divides
Haskell Indian Nations
Demographics
New Study Reveals Critical Factors in Indigenous Student Success and Belonging
Related Stories
Solange
Demographics
Solange Named First Scholar-in-Residence at USC Thornton School of Music
Highschool
Demographics
Fewer High School Students Aspire to Bachelor's Degrees, Hitting 20-Year Low
Participants of the National Institutes for Historically-Underserved Students (NIHUS) at Tougaloo College last May.
Demographics
Beyond Single Labels: How One Organization is Bridging Higher Education's Divides
Haskell Indian Nations
Demographics
New Study Reveals Critical Factors in Indigenous Student Success and Belonging
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Austin Community College
Assistant/Associate Professor of Film and Media Studies
Grinnell College
Assistant Professor, Computational and Applied Mathematics
University of Chicago
Dean, College of Business
Colorado State University, College of Business
Critical Care Anesthesiologists
University of California, Davis
Tenure-Track and Postdoctoral Openings
Hamilton College
Premium Employers
Podcasts
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsAmazonSpotifyYouTube
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers