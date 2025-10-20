Study: Catholic College Graduates Lead in Purpose, Well-Being, and Financial Success

As American higher education grapples with questions about its value and mission, a new study suggests Catholic colleges are succeeding where many institutions struggle: forming graduates who thrive not just professionally, but personally and spiritually.

The second annual Holistic Impact Report, released by the Center for Catholic Studies at St. Mary's University in partnership with YouGov, surveyed 2,000 college graduates and found that those who attended Catholic institutions consistently outperform their peers from secular colleges across multiple dimensions of well-being.

The findings challenge common assumptions about faith-based education. Catholic college graduates were not only more likely to view their careers as meaningful callings, they also demonstrated stronger financial outcomes, with 62% living in households earning $100,000 or more, compared to 52% of secular college graduates.

Perhaps most striking in an era of widespread student mental health concerns, Catholic college graduates reported significantly better outcomes in areas many campuses find challenging. They were 14% more likely to report a strong sense of belonging and 17% more likely to express satisfaction with their mental health.

"Catholic institutions appear to be doing this in ways that leave a lasting mark on graduates' sense of well-being and connection," said Dr. Jason King, Beirne Director and Chair of the Center for Catholic Studies at St. Mary's University.

The study also revealed that Catholic college graduates were 20% more likely to have volunteered in the past six months and 22% more likely to consider morality "extremely relevant" in their decision-making—patterns that have held steady or strengthened since the study's first year.

In a particularly relevant finding for today's polarized climate, Catholic college graduates were 12% more likely to say their courses encouraged dialogue across differing perspectives. This contradicts stereotypes about religious education fostering insularity.

"Catholic colleges stand out not for dogmatism but for cultivating openness rooted in faith and respect," King noted.

The research, which weighted responses across demographic factors to reflect the national population of college graduates, adds new dimensions to ongoing debates about the purpose of higher education. While much of the national conversation frames college primarily as a financial investment, the Holistic Impact Report suggests a more integrated approach yields broader benefits.

"When education is oriented toward meaning, service and ethics, graduates are not merely preparing for jobs, they are preparing for life," King said. "That kind of education explains why Catholic university graduates don't just do well in life's practical realities but also thrive in spiritual aspects."

St. Mary's University President Dr. Winston Erevelles pointed to the study's implications for the institution's educational model.

"We know that Catholic higher education forms graduates who flourish in personal, professional and spiritual dimensions," he said. "They graduate with resilience, a sense of purpose and a commitment to community that the world urgently needs."