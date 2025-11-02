HACU Conference Opens with Call to Action Amid Challenges Facing Hispanic Students

HACU The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities launched its 39th Annual Conference on Saturday, bringing together more than 1,600 education leaders, advocates, and students under the theme "Championing Hispanic Higher Education Success: Forging Transformational Leaders to Uplift Democracy and Prosperity."

The three-day gathering in Aurora, Colorado, opened with a sense of urgency as attendees acknowledged both the progress made in Hispanic higher education and the mounting challenges facing students and institutions.

"The attacks on immigrants and higher education by the Trump administration is reason for why we need organizations like HACU to stand up for students like me," said Maria Valasquez, 21, a college junior who attended the conference for the first time. "The threats are real and these are scary times for many first-generation college students."

The conference began with four specialized pre-conference events on October 31 and November 1, drawing approximately 200 participants total. These included the 14th Annual Deans' Forum, focused on "Shaping Visionary Leaders for a Thriving and Democratic Future"; the Third Women's Leadership Symposium; the 24th Annual Latino Higher Education Leadership Institute, themed "Building Transformational Leaders at All Levels to Strengthen Democracy and Prosperity"; and the 11th Annual PreK-12/Higher Education Collaboration Symposium, addressing "Bridging Education for Lifelong Success: Innovation, Collaboration, and Life Readiness."

The main conference kicked off with an Opening Plenary convened by Dr. Juan Sanchez Muñoz, HACU's Governing Board chair and chancellor of the University of California, Merced. HACU Interim CEO Dr. John Moder delivered the Annual Address, followed by the induction of Dr. Félix V. Matos Rodriguez, chancellor of The City University of New York, into HACU's Hall of Champions 2025.

Corporate and nonprofit partners reaffirmed their commitment to Hispanic student success. Maria Pia Tamburri, Dominion Energy's vice president of intergovernmental affairs and economic development; Audrey Stewart, Google's global head of impact and reporting; and Francesca Martinez, the American Heart Association's national director of the Bernard J. Tyson Office of Health, delivered remarks on behalf of their organizations. Capital One was also recognized for its support.

A regional focus emerged through the Illinois Hispanic-Serving Institution Summit, also held November 1. After welcoming remarks from Moder and virtual comments from Illinois State Representative La Shawn Ford, a panel discussion addressed the midwestern region's legislative agenda. The panel featured Dr. Susana Rivera-Mills, president of Aurora University; Dr. Lisa Freeman, president of Northern Illinois University; and Juan Salgado, chancellor of City Colleges of Chicago.

The summit provided a platform for discussing HACU's policy and legislative priorities in Illinois, including the critical role college and university presidents play in advancing and sustaining Hispanic-Serving Institutions across the state. Participants shared promising practices and explored collaborative approaches to strengthen institutional capacity.

Seven honorees are being recognized throughout the conference for their contributions to improving opportunities for college students, with awards presented during various events over the three days.

The conference continues through November 3, as higher education leaders work to chart a path forward for Hispanic student success amid an increasingly complex political landscape.