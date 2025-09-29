Stephens College Senior Dies in Downtown Shooting, Prompting Call for Action on Campus Safety

Photo provided by Stephens College Aiyanna Williams, a senior nursing student at Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, died Sunday following an early morning shooting in downtown that has intensified concerns about safety near college campuses and sparked demands for immediate action from state and local officials.

Williams, 21, was struck by gunfire around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday when an argument between others escalated and a shooter fired into a nearby crowd. She was transported to University Hospital in critical condition along with two other victims—one man and one woman—neither of whom were involved in the altercation. Williams died from her injuries the following day.

Misael Covarrubias, 23, of Fellsmere, Florida, was arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting and is being held without bond in Boone County Jail awaiting a court hearing.

A Battle High School graduate, Williams was pursuing her nursing degree while serving as a member of the Stephens College volleyball team. She was the recipient of the prestigious Muriel Battle Scholarship, which fully covered her four-year education, and had also received support from the Day Dreams Foundation for her passion for ballet. Williams was a longtime member of the Missouri Contemporary Ballet, which she joined through the Boys and Girls Club.

"We are heartbroken to learn of Aiyanna's loss," said Stephens College President Dr. Shannon Lundeen in a statement. "She was a shining Stephens woman whose kindness, drive and joy inspired everyone who knew her. This tragedy is not only a profound personal loss for our community, but also a sobering reminder of the senseless gun violence that plagues our country."

The college held a community gathering Sunday evening at Firestone Baars Chapel, attended by Lundeen, University of Missouri System President Mun Choi, and Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe.

Those who knew Williams remember her as a dedicated student and compassionate friend. At Sunday's gathering, her best friend Amari Branch-Autman described her as "a beautiful person inside and out, who was always there for her, even on her darkest days."

"I think having her as a friend, as long as I did, was a blessing," Branch-Autman said. "Regardless if it was short or not."