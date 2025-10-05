Lawyer Presents Evidence Clearing Late NFL Prospect Kyren Lacy in Fatal Crash Case

LSU The attorney for former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy has released new evidence he claims exonerates his client in a fatal December car crash, months after the 24-year-old died by suicide while facing felony charges.

Lacy took his own life on April 12 following a police chase in Texas, just two days before he was scheduled to appear before a grand jury on charges of felony negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run, and reckless operation of a vehicle stemming from a December 17 crash that killed 78-year-old Herman Hall.

Attorney Matt Ory said that evidence from the Lafourche Parish District Attorney's Office shows Lacy was more than 72 yards behind the crash when it occurred. Ory provided video footage showing Lacy's lime green Dodge Charger positioned well behind the collision.

"The collision that resulted in the death of Mr. Herman was not caused by Mr. Lacy's actions," Ory said in a February statement. "The accident occurred directly in front of him when a second vehicle in the oncoming lane crossed the center line and collided with Mr. Herman's vehicle."

While Ory acknowledged Lacy did illegally pass other vehicles in a no-pass zone, he said the notion that Lacy was illegally passing at the time of the crash was "100 percent false." According to the DA's report cited by Ory, Lacy was in the proper lane when the crash occurred.

The driver who struck and killed Hall reportedly told police she was trying to avoid a gold truck—not Lacy's lime green Charger, according to the report. The DA's report noted that the state trooper interviewing the driver "attempted to recap what she was saying, which seems to contradict her statements," Ory said.

Ory also criticized investigators for failing to question a passenger who was riding with Lacy and was captured on video exiting the vehicle.

"There was another passenger in Kyren Lacy's car. They knew this," Ory said. "They have video footage of this individual getting out of the car. Why didn't you ascertain his identity? Why would you not want to hear the person with one of the best views of this incident?"

Louisiana State Police defended their investigation, telling WBRZ they conducted a "detailed investigation with the assistance of crash reconstruction experts and with all available information at the time."

"Investigative findings revealed that Mr. Lacy's reckless driving while approaching oncoming traffic led to the events of the crash," Louisiana State Police said in a statement. "The findings were presented to the 17th Judicial District Court, which approved an arrest warrant based on the evidence collected."

Dr. William Tate, who served as LSU president during the incident and is now president of Rutgers University, addressed the case on social media over the weekend.

"I'll never forget how people treated this young man on social media," Tate wrote. "The cruelty and lack of understanding about due process breaks my heart. As LSU president, one of my toughest day in that job continues, filled with heartbreak and gratitude that Kyren's name is cleared. Now, where are those who demanded justice?"

Lacy was arrested on January 13 after a warrant was issued by local police. He died on April 12 after allegedly firing a gun into the ground during a family argument at a Harris County, Texas residence. When officers attempted a traffic stop, Lacy led them on a miles-long chase that ended in a crash in Spring, Texas, where he was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lacy had led the LSU Tigers with nine touchdowns the previous season and was expected to be selected in the NFL Draft.