Where is Our Red Line in Academia?

I was recently asked by my college’s administrators to “re-word” and sanitize the description of a newly minted minor program I helped create. The request came from a desire to avoid the crosshairs of state legislators in the “anti-woke” brigade. That moment forced me to seriously examine my own red lines in this academic space.

What do we really mean when we say something is a red line? It implies a point past which the action or situation will not be tolerated. It suggests that we will take a stand against or refuse to participate in the new environment on the other side of the line. It signals that which is unbearable and cannot be upheld. Yet, each individual’s red line is at a different place, influenced by one’s access to resources, vulnerabilities, values, and philosophies regarding what can be acceptably sacrificed for the perception of security.

These strategies are easily implemented in this country at this time for three main reasons:

1) Weakened education: Too many are ignorant, or apathetic, about the lessons of history and workings of government . Divestment in education has made this ignorance almost inevitable. As a result, segments of the public are easily manipulated by cherry-picked research and click bait headlines. Some even revel in this ignorance, uplifting it as a badge of honor that places them above those who concern themselves with the past or empathize with matters beyond their immediate benefit.

2) Capitalism’s Stranglehold: When everything you and your family need to Capitalism’s Stranglehold: When everything you and your family need to survive is tethered to systems controlled by the monied few , and you are separated from communal bonds , you are effectually enslaved to the whims of those who control the levers. For sanity’s sake, one may ignore or accept shallow excuses to ease the dissonance that arises from the uncomfortable bits.

We have a responsibility to stand against injustice, even as it comes at a cost. It is a moral position regardless of personal benefit. Yet, for those who are singularly motivated by self-interest, I offer this: the train always leaves for the next station. The next stop could be yours.

Should we plan to mitigate the inevitable blows that will come for standing?

Absolutely. Must we consider and cover those most sensitive in our stead?

Undoubtedly. However, we can no longer continue to forgo principles for comfort, as comfort has proven to be tenuous at best and captive at worst

The philosopher George Yancy invites us to consider how “what we do and what we fail to do makes us complicit in perpetuating these sorrows.” Reflect on that as you examine your red line. I hope it moves you to gather your bravery, resources, wits, and creativity to organize and prepare to act in defiance, not defeat.