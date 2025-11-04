J. Margo Brooks Carthon has been named the Van Ameringen Chair in Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing. Brooks Carthon’s scholarship bridges the history of nursing, health services and outcomes research, and the social determinants of health.

Brooks Carthon has designed and implemented an innovative clinical intervention, THRIVE, to improve health outcomes among Philadelphia community members at highest risk for poor health outcomes. She has also mentored a new cadre of nurse scientists in health equity research. Brooks Carthon received her MSN in psychiatric and adult health from the University of Pittsburgh, and her Ph.D. in nursing from the University of Pennsylvania.