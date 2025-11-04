Welcome to The EDU Ledger.com! We’ve moved from Diverse.
Welcome to The EDU Ledger! We’ve moved from Diverse: Issues In Higher Education.

Create a free The EDU Ledger account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

J. Margo Brooks Carthon

Nov 4, 2025

Dr. J. Margo Brooks CarthonDr. J. Margo Brooks CarthonJ. Margo Brooks Carthon has been named the Van Ameringen Chair in Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing. Brooks Carthon’s scholarship bridges the history of nursing, health services and outcomes research, and the social determinants of health. 

Brooks Carthon has designed and implemented an innovative clinical intervention, THRIVE, to improve health outcomes among Philadelphia community members at highest risk for poor health outcomes. She has also mentored a new cadre of nurse scientists in health equity research. Brooks Carthon received her MSN in psychiatric and adult health from the University of Pittsburgh, and her Ph.D. in nursing from the University of Pennsylvania.

Suggested for You
Shawn B. Thomas
On the Move
Shawn B. Thomas
Seth Thompson
On the Move
Seth Thompson
Dr. Todd Craig
On the Move
Todd Craig
Dr. Sanya Carley
On the Move
Sanya Carley
Related Stories
Shawn B. Thomas
On the Move
Shawn B. Thomas
Seth Thompson
On the Move
Seth Thompson
Dr. Todd Craig
On the Move
Todd Craig
Dr. Sanya Carley
On the Move
Sanya Carley
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Tenure-Track Faculty Position in Finance and Computer Science
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Assistant Professor
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Assistant Professor of Economics
Georgia State University - Andrew Young School of Policy Studies
Senior Director of Development, Farmer School of Business
Miami University
Marilyn Yarbrough Dissertation/Teaching Fellowship
Kenyon College - Office of the Provost
Asst/Assoc Professor - Mechanical & Manufacturing Engineering
Miami University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsAmazonSpotifyYouTube
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers