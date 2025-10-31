Federal Aid Policy Blocks Low-Income Students From Returning to College, Study Finds



A federal financial aid policy designed to prevent fraud is instead creating unexpected debt that keeps students—particularly those from low-income families—from completing their degrees, according to new research from the Brookings Institution.

The study found that students required to return federal aid after withdrawing mid-semester are 5% less likely to re-enroll in college. For low-income students, that figure jumps to 11%.

"Our results show the rigid structure of the R2T4 policies can derail students' futures over seemingly trivial differences in enrollment timing," wrote researchers Ari Anisfeld of the University of Arkansas, Elizabeth Bell of the University of Texas at Austin, and Oded Gurantz of the University of Colorado-Boulder.

The Return of Title IV Funds (R2T4) policy requires colleges to calculate how much federal aid a student has "earned" if they withdraw before completing 60% of an academic term. The policy creates a sharp cliff: students who leave one day before reaching that threshold must return aid, while those who leave one day after keep it all.

In the 2019-20 academic year alone, hundreds of thousands of students withdrew mid-semester from the 11 million who received federal financial aid, researchers found. The policy's impact stems from a mismatch between federal rules and college refund schedules. Most colleges require students to pay full tuition after just a few weeks, but federal aid isn't fully "earned" until students complete 60% of the term—typically six weeks in a 10-week quarter or nine weeks in a 15-week semester. When students withdraw before that threshold, colleges must return "unearned" aid to the U.S. Department of Education and bill students for the difference. A student who withdraws at 59% of the term could suddenly owe their institution $1,600 or more.

"The somewhat arbitrary 60% federal threshold provides a natural experiment where students, who are in all observable ways identical, face distinct challenges due to when they withdrew during the academic term," the researchers wrote.

Using a first-of-its-kind dataset from the U.S. Department of Education, researchers tracked students who withdrew in 2019-20, before COVID-19 shutdowns. They compared students who withdrew just before the 60% mark to those who withdrew just after it. The findings revealed persistent impacts three years later. Low-income students' enrollment rates declined between 5 to 6 percentage points—a response the researchers called "large relative to the actual amount of aid owed."

The policy's consequences extend beyond the initial debt. Many colleges withhold transcripts from students with unpaid balances, preventing them from transferring, re-enrolling, or even proving their coursework to employers.

"Students who do ultimately re-enroll continue to access federal aid," the researchers noted, suggesting the policy doesn't prevent fraud but does create barriers to degree completion.

The researchers propose several solutions. Congress, they argue, could eliminate or simplify the policy, which the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators suggested in a 2015 report, arguing that other safeguards like Satisfactory Academic Progress already prevent fraud. Federal lawmakers could change the 60% threshold or accelerate how aid is earned, allowing students to earn their full aid package earlier in the term.

Colleges could align their refund schedules with federal aid policies. San Diego State University, for example, currently uses a prorated tuition schedule that prevents students from owing unexpected charges. States could provide targeted debt relief for low-income students or restrict transcript withholding. California and Ohio have already enacted measures limiting when colleges can withhold transcripts for unpaid balances. Ohio has piloted a program where public institutions forgive institutional debt in exchange for re-enrollment. About a third of students enrolled in postsecondary programs considered withdrawing in the past year, according to the report. Students typically leave due to financial hardship, family issues, or health problems.

"Reforms to R2T4 policies could make the financial aid system more forgiving and more responsive, ensuring that students' short-term setbacks do not become long-term roadblocks," the researchers concluded.

Congress created the current R2T4 policy in 1998 amendments to the Higher Education Act, attempting to balance protecting public dollars against expanding college access. The U.S. Department of Education has adjusted regulations over time, but the rules remain complex enough that calculation errors regularly appear among the top 10 concerns in federal audits.