Seton Hall University Achieves Historic HSI Designation

“Our events are really focused on brain break fun kind of events. So, we have events like red flag or karaoke,” Ochoa explains. “But we also have events that are more geared towards breaking stigmas, where we talk about the difficulties of being a Hispanic, either at a PWI [predominantly white institution] or just in general.”

These conversations foster deep connections among members.



“It creates this really safe and family [environment] — we call each other family — we’re all just bonded and we all love being around each other,” says Ochoa.