New Study Reveals Critical Factors in Indigenous Student Success and Belonging

Diverse file photo. Institutional support emerged as the most powerful driver of belonging and reduced social isolation for Indigenous students, even in environments lacking formal inclusion programs, according to a new study released by the National Native Scholarship Providers.

The "Power in Culture: A Study on Campus Climate and Sense of Belonging for Indigenous Students" surveyed more than 560 students across 184 institutions, including tribal colleges and universities, predominantly white institutions, Hispanic-serving institutions, and other minority-serving institutions.

Tribal colleges and universities ranked significantly higher in fostering belonging, cultural affirmation, and community compared to other institution types. Students at schools with higher proportions of Native students reported experiencing a 14% stronger sense of belonging than those at schools with fewer Native peers.

The research, conducted by the American Indian College Fund, AISES, and Cobell Scholarship, Inc., examined six key constructs of student belonging: institutional support, tribal support, family support, peer support, campus climate, and overall sense of belonging.

At non-tribal colleges and universities, Indigenous students reported they often must create their own spaces to feel seen and supported, while experiencing more racial hostility, microaggressions, and isolation combined with less safety.

The study revealed unexpected findings at the state level. Students attending non-tribal colleges in states with large Native populations or tribal college presence reported lower sense of belonging than those in other states. Paradoxically, students in states with tribal colleges present reported an 18% lower sense of belonging than those without one.

However, statewide support showed a positive influence, with each increase in state support correlating to a 95% rise in individual student sense of belonging. Additionally, students living off campus at these institutions reported a 16.5% higher sense of belonging than those on campus.

The study also tracked enrollment patterns of 654 students over six years beginning in fall 2016, finding that many students "swirl, stop out, and re-enroll in college," with early-year attrition more common in climates with scarce support. Two-year completion rates spiked where cultural and institutional support was stronger, such as at tribal colleges and universities.

The researchers recommend investing in peer and mentoring programs particularly at non-tribal institutions, using culturally grounded evaluation tools, recognizing non-linear college pathways, providing emergency aid for retention, and prioritizing identity-affirming programs in higher education to ensure Native student success.