New Jersey Advocacy Group Calls for Major Higher Education Funding Increases Amid Federal Attacks

The New Jersey Institute for Social Justice has released a report calling for dramatic increases in state higher education funding and policy reforms to expand college access, as federal attacks on diversity programs and student aid threaten to worsen educational inequities.

The report, "Reaching Higher: Expanding Access to College Education in New Jersey," warns that the state's higher education system faces a critical crossroads as the Trump administration moves to eliminate the Department of Education, restrict student debt relief, and ban diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at federally funded institutions.

"New Jersey must decide whether its future in higher education will be swept up in the national attack on affordability and diversity, or whether it will forge its own path toward a prosperous and inclusive higher education system," the report states.

The institute argues that decades of state disinvestment have shifted college costs to students, creating barriers particularly harmful to Black and Latino students. New Jersey's per-student higher education funding has fallen 21.7% since 1999, dropping the state below the national average despite ranking fifth nationally in K-12 funding per student.

This disinvestment has contributed to New Jersey having the fourth-highest college attendance costs nationally at $29,392 annually for in-state students at public institutions. New Jersey graduates also carry the sixth-highest debt burden nationally, averaging $39,709 in 2020.

The report highlights concerning enrollment trends, with New Jersey institutions seeing only a 1.84% increase in fall 2024 after 12 consecutive years of decline. Community colleges have been particularly affected, experiencing a 38% enrollment drop between 2010 and 2021.

Among the institute's key recommendations:

Funding Increases: Restore state funding to pre-Great Recession levels as an immediate step, with longer-term goals of reaching 1990s peak funding levels. Enhance the Tuition Aid Grant program and expand Community College Opportunity Grant and Garden State Guarantee programs.

Support Services: Increase FAFSA completion assistance and establish a statewide college access network. The report notes that New Jersey students who didn't complete FAFSA in 2023 missed out on approximately $103 million in federal Pell Grants.

Admissions Reform: Implement automatic enrollment in community colleges and eliminate legacy and donor preferences at all institutions. End what the report calls preferential treatment for wealthy, predominantly white students.

Academic Pathways: Expand dual enrollment programs, increase access to Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate courses, and streamline credit transfer between institutions.

The report notes particular concerns about racial equity. Currently, only 19% of Black students and 23% of Latino students in New Jersey take at least one AP or IB class, compared to 41% of white students and 68% of Asian students.

Following the Supreme Court's 2023 decision restricting affirmative action, several top universities have reported significant drops in Black student enrollment. MIT saw Black incoming freshmen fall from 13% to 5%, while Amherst College dropped from 11% to 3%.

Despite these challenges, the report notes some progress. New Jersey now leads the nation with a 67% FAFSA completion rate following legislation requiring students to complete financial aid applications. However, only 6% of students enrolled in New Jersey institutions currently participate in the state's College Promise programs.

The institute calls the current moment both a crisis and an opportunity for New Jersey to lead on higher education equity as federal support erodes. The report will likely influence discussions as New Jersey prepares for a new gubernatorial administration in 2026.

The New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, established in 1999, focuses on racial and social justice advocacy in areas including criminal justice reform, economic justice, and education equity.